Quant Trader/PM | Prop Trading Firm

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Chris Schwuchow (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

High Frequency Quantitative Trader

My client is a well-established prop trading firm in New York City that is actively looking to build out their high-frequency trading (HFT) desk focusing on futures trading strategies. They are looking for top performers who have a proven track record and in return will pay a very competitive base salary and a high pnl percentage. If you believe you have the skill set and capabilities to be considered.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Develop from scratch innovative high-frequency trading strategies or bring in established strategies
  • Discovery of alpha signals in the futures market
  • Back testing of strategies
  • Monitor development of new and existing data sets
  • Collaborate with traders and team

Requirements:

  • 7 years of experience in quantitative trading
  • Experience with HFT, intraday trading
  • Strong programming skills in C or Python
  • Advanced degree in a computational field (physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc)
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Desire to create/implement profitable and innovative trading strategies

