Quant Trader/PM | Prop Trading Firm
Location United States,
Updated 12th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Chris Schwuchow (NY)
High Frequency Quantitative Trader
My client is a well-established prop trading firm in New York City that is actively looking to build out their high-frequency trading (HFT) desk focusing on futures trading strategies. They are looking for top performers who have a proven track record and in return will pay a very competitive base salary and a high pnl percentage. If you believe you have the skill set and capabilities to be considered.
Job Responsibilities:
- Develop from scratch innovative high-frequency trading strategies or bring in established strategies
- Discovery of alpha signals in the futures market
- Back testing of strategies
- Monitor development of new and existing data sets
- Collaborate with traders and team
Requirements:
- 7 years of experience in quantitative trading
- Experience with HFT, intraday trading
- Strong programming skills in C or Python
- Advanced degree in a computational field (physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc)
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Desire to create/implement profitable and innovative trading strategies