High Frequency Quantitative Trader



My client is a well-established prop trading firm in New York City that is actively looking to build out their high-frequency trading (HFT) desk focusing on futures trading strategies. They are looking for top performers who have a proven track record and in return will pay a very competitive base salary and a high pnl percentage. If you believe you have the skill set and capabilities to be considered.



Job Responsibilities:



Develop from scratch innovative high-frequency trading strategies or bring in established strategies

Discovery of alpha signals in the futures market

Back testing of strategies

Monitor development of new and existing data sets

Collaborate with traders and team

Requirements:

