Linux Systems Engineer - Elite Hedge Fund NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $250000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Suraj Sharma (NY)
Phone 6467595613
Email click here
My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund providing a wide range of investment services based in New York City and they are looking for an Linux Systems Engineer to join their team. The firm is looking for an exceptional candidate who will proactively assist the team with day to day activities and make a strong impact on the bottom line.
The firm has a great culture, offers a very competitive salary and offers a strong growth potential. This role is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Desired Skills:
- Linux Systems/DevOps experience
- Linux experience is required, Mac OS X and Windows a strong plus
- Experience working in hedge fund, trading environment, or financial services a plus
Your role will involve the following:
- Dealing with customers, analyzing project requirements and capacity
- Experience with building automation software (e.g., Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS, Salt)
- Python or Bash scripting experience
- Hands-on experience with networking configuration and networking theory
My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding
benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to
fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.