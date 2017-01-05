Hedge Fund - Linux Systems Engineer - NYC



Salary: $150,000 - $250,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund providing a wide range of investment services based in New York City and they are looking for an Linux Systems Engineer to join their team. The firm is looking for an exceptional candidate who will proactively assist the team with day to day activities and make a strong impact on the bottom line.



The firm has a great culture, offers a very competitive salary and offers a strong growth potential. This role is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills:



Linux Systems/DevOps experience

Linux experience is required, Mac OS X and Windows a strong plus

Experience working in hedge fund, trading environment, or financial services a plus

Your role will involve the following:



Dealing with customers, analyzing project requirements and capacity

Experience with building automation software (e.g., Puppet, Chef, Ansible, AWS, Salt)

Python or Bash scripting experience

Hands-on experience with networking configuration and networking theory

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.



