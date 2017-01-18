The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

My client, a rapidly growing proprietary trading firm in the Chicago loop, is seeking a strong Python and JavaScript Developer for a full-time role with their web development team. They utilize Tornado, Python's asynchronous web framework, to create elegant designs that scale efficiently. These platforms are then used to create live-updating displays to ensure that their traders are able to access information in real-time. If you bring an enthusiasm for data visualization and user interface design, this is the role for you!

My client is just under 100 total employees, headquartered in Chicago, and has a relaxed work environment (hammocks, ping pong, happy hours, etc) with an unbelievable view of the lake.

  • 3 years of Python experience in a full-time role
  • 3 years of Front-end JavaScript/HTML/CSS3 experience
  • Designing & writing REST or server push APIs
  • Experience with front-end UX and Design
  • Comfortable with Linux and git


  • Experience with React JS
  • Previous experience with asynchronous frameworks
  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent
  • Familiarity with the finance and trading industry
  • Familiar with Agile development methodology

