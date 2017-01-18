Python Web Developer - Trading
My client, a rapidly growing proprietary trading firm in the
Chicago loop, is seeking a strong Python and JavaScript Developer
for a full-time role with their web development team. They
utilize Tornado, Python's asynchronous web framework, to create
elegant designs that scale efficiently. These platforms are then
used to create live-updating displays to ensure that their
traders are able to access information in real-time. If you bring
an enthusiasm for data visualization and user interface design,
this is the role for you!
My client is just under 100 total employees, headquartered in Chicago, and has a relaxed work environment (hammocks, ping pong, happy hours, etc) with an unbelievable view of the lake.
Key skills:
- 3 years of Python experience in a full-time role
- 3 years of Front-end JavaScript/HTML/CSS3 experience
- Designing & writing REST or server push APIs
- Experience with front-end UX and Design
- Comfortable with Linux and git
Nice to have skills:
- Experience with React JS
- Previous experience with asynchronous frameworks
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent
- Familiarity with the finance and trading industry
- Familiar with Agile development methodology