My client, a growing proprietary trading firm in the Chicago loop, is seeking a strong Python and JavaScript Developer for a full-time role with their web development team. They utilize Tornado, Python's asynchronous web framework, to create elegant designs that scale efficiently. These platforms are then used to create live-updating displays to ensure that their traders are able to access information in real-time. If you bring an enthusiasm for data visualization and user interface design, this is the role for you!

Key skills:

3 years of Python experience in a full-time role

3 years of Front-end JavaScript/HTML/CSS3 experience

Designing & writing REST or server push APIs

Experience with front-end UX and Design

Comfortable with Linux and git



Nice to have skills: