Python/Web Developer - High Frequency Trading
Updated 04th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
My client, a growing proprietary trading firm in the Chicago loop, is seeking a strong Python and JavaScript Developer for a full-time role with their web development team. They utilize Tornado, Python's asynchronous web framework, to create elegant designs that scale efficiently. These platforms are then used to create live-updating displays to ensure that their traders are able to access information in real-time. If you bring an enthusiasm for data visualization and user interface design, this is the role for you!
Key skills:
- 3 years of Python experience in a full-time role
- 3 years of Front-end JavaScript/HTML/CSS3 experience
- Designing & writing REST or server push APIs
- Experience with front-end UX and Design
- Comfortable with Linux and git
Nice to have skills:
- Experience with React JS
- Previous experience with asynchronous frameworks
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent
- Familiarity with the finance and trading industry
- Familiar with Agile development methodology