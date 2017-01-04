DevOps/Trading Ops Engineer - 3-5 years exp - HFT
My client, a multi-asset class high frequency trading firm in
downtown Chicago, is seeking a DevOps Engineer. Their Operations
Team is at the intersection of trading, development and systems
administration and plays an integral part of our firm's success.
The team manages the deployments, scheduling, monitoring and
troubleshooting for multiple trading execution strategies. They
are seeking an experienced individual with a strong sense of
ownership to help us solve complex problems and improve our
processes and tools. The ideal candidate is someone who can
anticipate challenges and help build tools to make the
environment work easier, faster, and more reliably.
Primary Responsibilities Include
- Monitor the trading system and work to identify and resolve issues
- Identify, diagnose and troubleshoot complex problems to keep trading online
- Work with Risk and Trading desks to understand and facilitate trading requirements
- Manage daily changes and communicate status to the company
- Automate software distribution and deployments for Linux and Windows applications to speed up our application deployments
- Build new tools to manage our system and reduce effort and errors
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field
- Financial industry experience is required
- 1-3 years of experience using, managing, or developing on Linux systems
- Fluent with Windows and Linux platforms
- Proficient in a scripting language, preferably Python
- Comfortable with distributed version control like Git, Mercurial, or Subversion
- Familiar with configuration management systems like Salt, Puppet, or Chef
- Familiarity with monitoring tools, such as Solarwinds, Nagios, Cacti, etc.
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks with high attention to detail in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
- Motivated to identify and problem solve issues in a timely manner