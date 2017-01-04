My client, a multi-asset class high frequency trading firm in downtown Chicago, is seeking a DevOps Engineer. Their Operations Team is at the intersection of trading, development and systems administration and plays an integral part of our firm's success. The team manages the deployments, scheduling, monitoring and troubleshooting for multiple trading execution strategies. They are seeking an experienced individual with a strong sense of ownership to help us solve complex problems and improve our processes and tools. The ideal candidate is someone who can anticipate challenges and help build tools to make the environment work easier, faster, and more reliably.



Primary Responsibilities Include



Monitor the trading system and work to identify and resolve issues

Identify, diagnose and troubleshoot complex problems to keep trading online

Work with Risk and Trading desks to understand and facilitate trading requirements

Manage daily changes and communicate status to the company

Automate software distribution and deployments for Linux and Windows applications to speed up our application deployments

Build new tools to manage our system and reduce effort and errors



Requirements

