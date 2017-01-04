The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

DevOps/Trading Ops Engineer - 3-5 years exp - HFT

Location United States,

Remuneration $80000 - $100000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 04th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Samuel Ewig - Chicago FinTech

Phone (331) 240-3248

Email click here

My client, a multi-asset class high frequency trading firm in downtown Chicago, is seeking a DevOps Engineer. Their Operations Team is at the intersection of trading, development and systems administration and plays an integral part of our firm's success. The team manages the deployments, scheduling, monitoring and troubleshooting for multiple trading execution strategies. They are seeking an experienced individual with a strong sense of ownership to help us solve complex problems and improve our processes and tools. The ideal candidate is someone who can anticipate challenges and help build tools to make the environment work easier, faster, and more reliably.

 Primary Responsibilities Include

  • Monitor the trading system and work to identify and resolve issues
  • Identify, diagnose and troubleshoot complex problems to keep trading online
  • Work with Risk and Trading desks to understand and facilitate trading requirements
  • Manage daily changes and communicate status to the company
  • Automate software distribution and deployments for Linux and Windows applications to speed up our application deployments
  • Build new tools to manage our system and reduce effort and errors


Requirements

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field
  • Financial industry experience is required
  • 1-3 years of experience using, managing, or developing on Linux systems
  • Fluent with Windows and Linux platforms
  • Proficient in a scripting language, preferably Python
  • Comfortable with distributed version control like Git, Mercurial, or Subversion
  • Familiar with configuration management systems like Salt, Puppet, or Chef
  • Familiarity with monitoring tools, such as Solarwinds, Nagios, Cacti, etc.
  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks with high attention to detail in a fast-paced environment
  • Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Motivated to identify and problem solve issues in a timely manner

