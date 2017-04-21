For one of my clients based in Germany, I am looking for a Java developer who will be responsible for understanding and implementing new business functionality on my client's platform.



Skills:

- Very good knowledge in Java programming

Knowledge includes network, concurrency and database programming.

- You know one more programming language like Python, C/C , Ruby, Haskell, Erlang.

- Experience with Unix, Linux and interest in Devops.

- You have analytical, problem solving and debugging skills with attention to detail



Responsibilities:

- Understand and clarify business requirements while providing technical guidance on implementation possibilities and timelines.

- You produce, test and deliver software,

- You participate in release preparation and deployment.



Only English required

If this opportunity is of interest to you, please send me your CV in word format at Lucie.perez@ at selbyjennings.ch