Junior FX Dealer - Global Investment Bank

Location Canada,

Remuneration $60000 - $80000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 17th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Dean Hottum (NY)

Phone 646) 759-5604

Email click here

Junior foreign exchange and money market dealer position open at a global investment bank in Toronto. The dealer will be responsible for developing and maintaining existing, and potential, corporate customers with respect to foreign exchange, options and money market activities. In addition, the dealer will be expected to cover such transactions in inter-bank operations to maximize the highest return, as well as execution of foreign exchange, options and money market funding transactions within approved credit and trading limits/guidelines.

The ideal candidate would have 5 to 7 years experience in working in a related role. This is a high visibility role with lots of potential for growth and advancement.


Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years experience trading.
  • Excellent working knowledge of markets and trends.
  • Self starter. Ability to perform on their own, as well as in a group setting.
  • Works well under pressure and meets deadlines.
  • Excellent attention to detail.

