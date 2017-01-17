Junior FX Dealer - Global Investment Bank
Location Canada,
Remuneration $60000 - $80000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Dean Hottum (NY)
Phone 646) 759-5604
Email click here
Junior foreign exchange and money market dealer position open at
a global investment bank in Toronto. The dealer will be
responsible for developing and maintaining existing, and
potential, corporate customers with respect to foreign exchange,
options and money market activities. In addition, the dealer will
be expected to cover such transactions in inter-bank operations
to maximize the highest return, as well as execution of foreign
exchange, options and money market funding transactions within
approved credit and trading limits/guidelines.
The ideal candidate would have 5 to 7 years experience in working in a related role. This is a high visibility role with lots of potential for growth and advancement.
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years experience trading.
- Excellent working knowledge of markets and trends.
- Self starter. Ability to perform on their own, as well as in a group setting.
- Works well under pressure and meets deadlines.
- Excellent attention to detail.