Junior foreign exchange and money market dealer position open at a global investment bank in Toronto. The dealer will be responsible for developing and maintaining existing, and potential, corporate customers with respect to foreign exchange, options and money market activities. In addition, the dealer will be expected to cover such transactions in inter-bank operations to maximize the highest return, as well as execution of foreign exchange, options and money market funding transactions within approved credit and trading limits/guidelines.



The ideal candidate would have 5 to 7 years experience in working in a related role. This is a high visibility role with lots of potential for growth and advancement.



Requirements: