Business Intelligence & Data Steward Director | Dallas, TX



Salary: $00,000 - 145,000 Package and Benefits



My client is an industry leading financial services, offering an extensive line of financing plans and vehicle and payment protection products based in Dallas, TX and they are looking for a Business Intelligence & Data Steward Director to lead their team.



This role is based in Dallas, TX but will need candidates and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Skills and Experience:



Define and evolve BI's reporting and analytics strategy, capabilities and roadmap, in alignment with overall strategy

Oversee one or more Data Marts, including data acquisition, report development, data management, security framework, analysis, and ad-hoc request fulfillment. This role is client-facing and serves as the relationship manager with Business Units consuming data from their respective Data Mart(s) as well as the subject matter expert who possesses both business and technical understanding of the data.

Execute data, reporting, and analytics projects in alignment with Enterprise Data Management Policy and Strategy

