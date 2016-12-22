Company Introduction:

My client is a popular market brokerage. This position is for their Chicago Office. This is an excellent opportunity for the right person to take a key role in the development of execution algorithms and a full featured automated trading framework and contribute to the growth of a cutting edge brokerage business.



Job Duties/Responsibilities

-Develop and implement algorithmic trading strategies

-Optimization of system architecture, market data, order submission, and trade strategy logic to maintain lowest level of latency possible.

-Developing systems to receive and analyze real time market data.

-Enhance order management system to support automated orders.

-Design and implement procedures to measure coverage and accuracy criteria for risk estimation engines.

-Design, develop, and test black box strategies



Requirements:

-Strong background using the C language.

-Strong communication skills(written and verbal).



Additional Helpful Skills:

-Experience working with concurrent problems and/or in a multi-threaded environment.

-Experience developing system automation with Python or similar scripting languages.

-Prior roles developing low-latency trading systems.

-Proven track record of working within high pressure environment including dealing with traders and/or risk analysts.

-Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Mathematics(Masters or PHD a plus).