Mid Level C++ Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $90000 - $130000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Company Introduction:
My client is a popular market brokerage. This position is for their Chicago Office. This is an excellent opportunity for the right person to take a key role in the development of execution algorithms and a full featured automated trading framework and contribute to the growth of a cutting edge brokerage business.
Job Duties/Responsibilities
-Develop and implement algorithmic trading strategies
-Optimization of system architecture, market data, order submission, and trade strategy logic to maintain lowest level of latency possible.
-Developing systems to receive and analyze real time market data.
-Enhance order management system to support automated orders.
-Design and implement procedures to measure coverage and accuracy criteria for risk estimation engines.
-Design, develop, and test black box strategies
Requirements:
-Strong background using the C language.
-Strong communication skills(written and verbal).
Additional Helpful Skills:
-Experience working with concurrent problems and/or in a multi-threaded environment.
-Experience developing system automation with Python or similar scripting languages.
-Prior roles developing low-latency trading systems.
-Proven track record of working within high pressure environment including dealing with traders and/or risk analysts.
-Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Mathematics(Masters or PHD a plus).