FPGA Engineer - High Frequency Trading
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $160000 per annum, Benefits: competitive bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 04th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Samuel Ewig - Chicago FinTech
Phone (331) 240-3248
Responsibilities:
- On most exchanges, trades go to the party with the lowest latency, so my client is always trying to find ways to become a little bit faster.
- As an FPGA engineer, you work with the trading and infrastructure teams to implement the trading strategies while getting the most out of their infrastructure.
- You'll work in a small team that takes responsibility to own the complete solution (design, development, verification, testing, implementation). This includes finding ways to become more productive, improve testing and thinking about measuring and monitoring.
- Manage the deployment process of solutions as they are developed.
- However, focus on getting work in production does not compromise quality. Good engineering practices are valued and responsibility for stable financial markets is very serious.
- Currently use a combination of Verilog/VHDL, C and scripting languages for FPGA systems. My client automates testing as much as possible. They connect to exchanges over Ethernet so understanding the details of network protocols and network infrastructure is a very important aspect of the job.
Requirements:
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science or related technical field
- 2-4 years of experience working with FPGAs and hardware development tools
- Experience in Verilog/VHDL, C , and Python and/or other scripting languages
- Ability to work in a Linux environment
- Experience with network and system level protocols, packet based data processing, and computer architecture
- Familiarity with financial services industry a plus