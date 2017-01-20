Senior Quantitative Trader - Options



A client of is looking to add a new quantitative trader with a long time successful track record in the volatility trading space. This proprietary trading firm has an AUM of roughly 10bn and some of the most compatible and sophisticated technology available.







Responsibilities for this position would entail but are not limited to:





Systematic Discovery of alpha signals in the options market

Research and Development of sophisticated strategies at a medium to high frequency

Management and oversight of a large risk capital book

Back testing of strategies and microstructure research within options

Monitoring and development of new and existing data sets

Collaboration with other team members and other groups in order to drive productivity





The ideal candidate should possess:





3-7 years of experience in options/volatility trading

Strong research capabilities proven by a track record of success

Exceptional programming skills (Python, R, C , etc.)

Master Degree in a computational field

Desire to succeed in the quant trading industry

Ability to work with and manage a team





