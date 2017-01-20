Sr. Quantitative Trader - Options/Vol
Company Selby Jennings
Senior Quantitative Trader - Options
A client of is looking to add a new quantitative trader with a long time successful track record in the volatility trading space. This proprietary trading firm has an AUM of roughly 10bn and some of the most compatible and sophisticated technology available.
Responsibilities for this position would entail but are not limited to:
- Systematic Discovery of alpha signals in the options market
- Research and Development of sophisticated strategies at a medium to high frequency
- Management and oversight of a large risk capital book
- Back testing of strategies and microstructure research within options
- Monitoring and development of new and existing data sets
- Collaboration with other team members and other groups in
order to drive productivity
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 3-7 years of experience in options/volatility trading
- Strong research capabilities proven by a track record of success
- Exceptional programming skills (Python, R, C , etc.)
- Master Degree in a computational field
- Desire to succeed in the quant trading industry
- Ability to work with and manage a team