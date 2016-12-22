C++ Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $180000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Currently looking for a C software developer for a position
located in Chicago. Ideal experience level is 1-5 years. This is
for a role in a high-performance computing environment.
Necessary Skills:
- Strong Understanding of C code
- Comfortable in a real-time/low latency environment
- Experience writing multi-threaded code
- Financial knowledge is a plus
- Experience writing and implementing algorithms
- Experience working with large data sets