C++ Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $180000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Dec 2016

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Currently looking for a C software developer for a position located in Chicago. Ideal experience level is 1-5 years. This is for a role in a high-performance computing environment.

Necessary Skills:

  • Strong Understanding of C code
  • Comfortable in a real-time/low latency environment
  • Experience writing multi-threaded code
  • Financial knowledge is a plus
  • Experience writing and implementing algorithms
  • Experience working with large data sets

