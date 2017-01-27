Index Arbitrage/ Stat Arb - PM (URGENT HIRE)
Location United States,
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Chris Schwuchow (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
A reputable prop trading firm is actively looking to build out their portfolio and is seeking a portfolio manager/senior quantitative trader to manage their index arb/stat arb business. This will be a major hire for them as they will build out their desk around this key individual. All strategies must be medium to high frequency based and the team will also allocate proprietary capital up to $200 million. Alpha generating researchers will also be considered but will need to have at least 2 years of taking on the risk.
Requirements:
- Strong C , Python, R, and Matlab programming skills
- PhD in applied sciences or quantitative fields preferred
- 5 years of experience in quantitative strategy development
- Realized track record of 3 years with Sharpe greater than 2