Quantitative Portfolio Manager - Index Arbitrage/ Stat Arb



A reputable prop trading firm is actively looking to build out their portfolio and is seeking a portfolio manager/senior quantitative trader to manage their index arb/stat arb business. This will be a major hire for them as they will build out their desk around this key individual. All strategies must be medium to high frequency based and the team will also allocate proprietary capital up to $200 million. Alpha generating researchers will also be considered but will need to have at least 2 years of taking on the risk.



Requirements:



Strong C , Python, R, and Matlab programming skills

PhD in applied sciences or quantitative fields preferred

5 years of experience in quantitative strategy development

Realized track record of 3 years with Sharpe greater than 2