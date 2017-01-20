Sr. Statistical Arbitrage - Quant PM
My client is a NYC based prop trading firm that is actively looking to hire a portfolio manager/senior quantitative trader to manage their stat arb portfolio. This will be a major hire for them come Q1 as they will build out their desk around this key individual. All strategies must be medium to high frequency stat arb based in equities. The team will be allocated proprietary capital up to $250 million. Alpha generating researchers will also be considered but will need to have hands on coding capabilities.
Requirements:
- Strong C , Python, R, and Matlab programming skills
- PhD in applied sciences or quantitative fields preferred
- 5 years of experience in quantitative strategy development
- Realized track record of 3 years with Sharpe greater than 3