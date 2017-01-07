The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Trader/Strategist

Quantitative Trader/Strategist

A client of ours is looking to expand its team focused on trading optimization, portfolio construction, and algorithm development. The team manages and trades over $15b in firm capital across global commodity futures markets. The candidate will lead a small team on the trading desk to build systematic trading strategies, execute trades and manage currency hedges.

Job responsibilities would be:

  • Conduct quantitative research on new trading strategies from a medium to high frequency perspective
  • Development and implementation of algorithms across a broad e-trading platform
  • Data analysis on tick data and flash data (high frequency data)
  • Portfolio construction research and model development in order to enhance trading efforts
  • Working directly with a other senior researchers and traders


The ideal candidate should possess:

  • 5 years of work experience working as a quantitative strategist or trader on a statistical arbitrage, electronic trading, or delta one desk
  • Advanced degree in Mathematics, Finance, Engineering, or Computer Science
  • Strong programming knowledge of one or more of the following languages: Python, Java, KDB/Q, C
  • Applied machine learning experience (i.e.decision trees, regression analysis)
  • Good communication skills


