IT Audit & Data Governance | AVP - NJ



Compensation: 95,000 - 125,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a Tier-1 Bank which currently holds the largest IT Audit division with roughly 2,000 employees and is looking for a Sr. Auditor within Data Governance to join their team. The team is responsible for assessing and providing assurance for the data integrity and data privacy controls within the firm, and interfaces with the Chief Data Office to track initiatives on data quality and provides independent review of standards and their implementation. This role is based in Warren, NJ, and they will consider candidates in other locations such as New York City, and Jacksonville.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Perform/lead audits in accordance with corporate methodologies and professional standards, including drafting of audit reports, presenting issues to the business and discussing practical solutions.

Should have functional knowledge of risk and control activities as well as data management disciplines, and accompanying technology. Network debugging/troubleshooting experienceWorking knowledge of the data management disciplines and database platform technologies (ETL, Data Visualization tools, scripting languages). CAATTs experience or working knowledge of SQL, ACL, SAS, Java, Python will be beneficial.

Certifications such as CISSP, CISA, CAMS, CFA, and CIA

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.