Windows Systems Admin | NYC



Premier Fund-to-Fund Services



Compensation: 100,000 - 130,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a billion dollar fund of fund services that specializes in long and short term investments in a variety of industries based in New York, NY and is looking for a Windows Systems Admin to join their team.



Desired Skills and Experience:



The ideal candidate will have 5-7 years of experience and come from a financial services or hedge fund/hft background.

Manage virtual and physical servers with Windows Server 2008/12 R2 and RHEL operating systems

Manage/configure physical and virtual environment (VMware) of 250 plus physical and virtual servers Network debugging/troubleshooting experience

Experience with Active Directory, VMware, and Storage a huge plus.

Scripting experience with PowerShell

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.