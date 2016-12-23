Windows Systems Admin | Fund Services NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $130000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 23rd Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Suraj Sharma (NY)
Phone 6467595613
Email click here
Premier Fund-to-Fund Services
Compensation: 100,000 - 130,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is a billion dollar fund of fund services that specializes in long and short term investments in a variety of industries based in New York, NY and is looking for a Windows Systems Admin to join their team.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- The ideal candidate will have 5-7 years of experience and come from a financial services or hedge fund/hft background.
- Manage virtual and physical servers with Windows Server 2008/12 R2 and RHEL operating systems
- Manage/configure physical and virtual environment (VMware) of 250 plus physical and virtual servers Network debugging/troubleshooting experience
- Experience with Active Directory, VMware, and Storage a huge plus.
- Scripting experience with PowerShell
My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits.