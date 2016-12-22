Data Analyst/Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
The purpose of this role is to provide operational, reporting and analytical support to the portfolio management, investment, and client service teams. Responsibilities include data collection, standardization, and aggregation, developing analysis and reporting capabilities, and continuously monitoring systems and processes to identify improvements.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate the collection of data from point of origin; this may include contacting various external groups or logging into market data web sites to obtain data.
- Collect, review and analyze research documents and data, which include but are not limited to: hedge fund transparency/return statements/marketing documents/audited financial statements; external data and systems; internal and external research reports; and broker, government, financial, or economic web sites.
- Analyze data to identify missing, incomplete, or invalid information. Contact originators of source documents to resolve questions, inconsistencies, or missing data. Ensure accuracy of source data by running quality checks; perform statistical analysis to establish accuracy of data entered.
- Manipulate, standardize, consolidate, and enter data into various proprietary databases.
- Help support the main SQL Server data repository, which may include documenting database architecture and analyzing datasets to identify missing, incomplete, or invalid information.
- Proactively review current data entry processes for efficiency and identify process improvements, standard operating procedures, best practices, etc. Work to improve group's efficiency through automation of processes and systems.
- Fulfill data and reporting requests from various business groups outside of the investment team, including technology, accounting, client management, business development, and senior management.
- Assist with the design, code, testing, documentation, and support of new or upgrade of legacy applications that support the investment team, utilizing various application development technologies.
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or Finance/Economics with applicable programming experience. Master's degree is a plus.
- Experience with Matlab or R statistical analysis packages is required; knowledge of additional languages, such as Python and Java is preferred.
- Experience with SQL and SQL Server tools/utilities.
- Experience with third party market datasets, such as Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, or FactSet, is highly desired.
- SQL Server reporting and BI toolset experience, such as Tableau, is preferred.
- Ability to synthesize and communicate complex qualitative and quantitative data.
- Strong organizational skills, ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously, and ability to work independently.
- Strong written and verbal skills and ability to communicate clearly and confidently with research team and senior management.