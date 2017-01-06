Top financial institution based in the heart of New York is actively looking to expand its credit sales desk for 2017. The ideal candidate will have at least 7 years of experience selling/marketing credit products to hedge funds, asset managers, insurance companies, and pension funds. Asset classes that would be of interest include: Investment grade, High Yield, and Asset Backed Securities.



The client is a highly profitable investment bank with a global presence. They offer leading technologies, a large balance sheet and generous pay-outs. The right candidate would join the credit sales team at the director level and would be expected to bring a strong work ethic and the ability to work under pressure. To be seriously considered you should have a strong book of institutional business that would be immediately transferable as well as deep relationships with buy-side clients.



Only Apply If:



You have roughly 7 years of experience in the Credit Sales market.

You have a good track record in flow sales with strong revenue history primarily selling to institutional clients

Have a product focus in either IG, HY, or ABS

Strong product and market knowledge within corporate bonds

Success working alongside and collaborating with trading and research