Credit Sales - Top Investment Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration *Salary may vary depending on candidate
Employment type perm
Updated 06th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lucy Parker (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Top financial institution based in the heart of New York is
actively looking to expand its credit sales desk for 2017. The
ideal candidate will have at least 7 years of experience
selling/marketing credit products to hedge funds, asset managers,
insurance companies, and pension funds. Asset classes that would
be of interest include: Investment grade, High Yield, and Asset
Backed Securities.
The client is a highly profitable investment bank with a global presence. They offer leading technologies, a large balance sheet and generous pay-outs. The right candidate would join the credit sales team at the director level and would be expected to bring a strong work ethic and the ability to work under pressure. To be seriously considered you should have a strong book of institutional business that would be immediately transferable as well as deep relationships with buy-side clients.
Only Apply If:
- You have roughly 7 years of experience in the Credit Sales market.
- You have a good track record in flow sales with strong revenue history primarily selling to institutional clients
- Have a product focus in either IG, HY, or ABS
- Strong product and market knowledge within corporate bonds
- Success working alongside and collaborating with trading and research