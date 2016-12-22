Linux Administrator
My client is a proprietary trading company that is seeking a
well-rounded technologist with core strengths in Linux and
network administration. This System Administrator will be
responsible for the upkeep, configuration, and reliable operation
of computer systems that host proprietary trading, third-party,
and open source applications. Daily responsibilities involve
effectively collaborating with our traders, developers, and other
teams to meet the Firm's technology needs.
Desired Skills and Experience
- Superior organizational and communication skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Solid scripting skills are highly desired
- Minimum of five years experience
- Occasional after-hours and weekend support (including travel) may be required for system upgrades or emergencies
- Ability to lift equipment weighing up to 50 lbs
- Valid US work authorization