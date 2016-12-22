My client is a proprietary trading company that is seeking a well-rounded technologist with core strengths in Linux and network administration. This System Administrator will be responsible for the upkeep, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems that host proprietary trading, third-party, and open source applications. Daily responsibilities involve effectively collaborating with our traders, developers, and other teams to meet the Firm's technology needs.



Desired Skills and Experience



Superior organizational and communication skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Solid scripting skills are highly desired

Minimum of five years experience

Occasional after-hours and weekend support (including travel) may be required for system upgrades or emergencies

Ability to lift equipment weighing up to 50 lbs

Valid US work authorization







