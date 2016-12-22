The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Linux Administrator

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Dec 2016

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

My client is a proprietary trading company that is seeking a well-rounded technologist with core strengths in Linux and network administration. This System Administrator will be responsible for the upkeep, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems that host proprietary trading, third-party, and open source applications. Daily responsibilities involve effectively collaborating with our traders, developers, and other teams to meet the Firm's technology needs.

Desired Skills and Experience

  • Superior organizational and communication skills
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Solid scripting skills are highly desired
  • Minimum of five years experience
  • Occasional after-hours and weekend support (including travel) may be required for system upgrades or emergencies
  • Ability to lift equipment weighing up to 50 lbs
  • Valid US work authorization




Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader