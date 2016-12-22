The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Developer- ETL

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Dec 2016

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

My client is a financial services firm located in the loop. They are seeking a fairly experienced Software developer with skills/ experience in the following areas.


Day to day responsibilities include but not limited to:

  • Migrate, test, validate development standards and improve our ETL (extract-transform-load) processes. Most of our processes rely on Automic UC4
  • Develop a capacity performance reporting platform based on SSRS or Tableau sitting on top of our Equities/Fixed Income back office platform. KPI data will be retrieved thru file extract or oracle queries.
  • Write developer documentation on our platforms as requested to facilitate onboarding of developers
  • Work as an Analyst/Programmer and establish strong relationships with end users and technical resources throughout established projects.
  • Work as a Support Analyst/Programmer and investigate/address Level 2/3 issues raised by end-users or monitoring systems.



TECHNICAL SKILLS

  • ETL development of any kind (SSIS, talend, tibco…) mandatory. UC4 experience a plus.
  • Java development tools & framework: Eclipse, SVN, J2EE, Spring/Hibernate
  • Fast learner and able to work in a global, complex and fast paced environment.
  • Have good understanding of using MS development frameworks and components such as SSIS and SSRS.
  • Have good understanding of using Agile, Scrum, RAD and Test driven development methodologies.
  • SQL Server and/or Oracle development

