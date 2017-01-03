A top tier bank is looking to add senior level quantitative risk modeler to their counterparty credit risk analytics team. This is a growth hire and for the right candidate will offer the opportunity to manage projects as well as direct reports right away. This group interacts with multiple other areas of the business and is full of some of the industry's top quants.



Some of the main responsibilities of this role include



Developing calibration methodologies

Developing and testing pricing models

SME on Counterparty Credit Risk

Working with multiple areas of the business to implement the models

Work along side the model validators

Interact with regulators



Required Qualifications:

