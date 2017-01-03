Front Office EC Model Developer VP
Updated 03rd Jan 2017
A top tier bank is looking to add senior level quantitative risk
modeler to their counterparty credit risk analytics team. This is
a growth hire and for the right candidate will offer the
opportunity to manage projects as well as direct reports right
away. This group interacts with multiple other areas of the
business and is full of some of the industry's top quants.
Some of the main responsibilities of this role include
- Developing calibration methodologies
- Developing and testing pricing models
- SME on Counterparty Credit Risk
- Working with multiple areas of the business to implement the models
- Work along side the model validators
- Interact with regulators
Required Qualifications:
- 3 years of experience in quantitative risk modeling
- Ph.D. or M.Sc in Mathematical field with a stochastic calculus/process background
- Excellent time series/regression knowledge
- The ability to communicate in Lehman's and interact with the commercial side of the business
- Expertise in CCR modeling
- Extensive derivatives experience
- Strong programming skills specifically in Python OR R
- Hands on experience with quantitative risk measures (IMM, PFE, EPE), Credit Risk, IFRS 9, CCAR/DFAST