VP - Quant - Credit Specialist



A top investment bank in London is looking to add a mid-level quant developer/modelling hybrid to their growing credit division. If you have an interest in finance or have applied knowledge and are looking for an opportunity in a top-tier financial company then please apply.



-Liaise with senior management, research and trading teams on a daily basis



-Developing quantitative research systems and tools for trading systems



-Perform risk calculations as needed by the daily requirements



-Utilize C /Python to build models and tools for pricing equity derivatives





Requirements:

-At least 2-5 years of front office experience



-Strong knowledge of C or Python is a must



-Previous experience or academic knowledge of black-scholes, derivative option pricing



-PhD in a computational field is preferred



-Must have great communication skills

