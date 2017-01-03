The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

VP - Quant - Credit Specialist

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

VP - Quant - Credit Specialist
A top investment bank in London is looking to add a mid-level quant developer/modelling hybrid to their growing credit division. If you have an interest in finance or have applied knowledge and are looking for an opportunity in a top-tier financial company then please apply.

-Liaise with senior management, research and trading teams on a daily basis

-Developing quantitative research systems and tools for trading systems

-Perform risk calculations as needed by the daily requirements

-Utilize C /Python to build models and tools for pricing equity derivatives


Requirements:
-At least 2-5 years of front office experience

-Strong knowledge of C or Python is a must

-Previous experience or academic knowledge of black-scholes, derivative option pricing

-PhD in a computational field is preferred

-Must have great communication skills

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader