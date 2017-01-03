VP - Quant - Credit Specialist
A top investment bank in London is looking to add a mid-level quant developer/modelling hybrid to their growing credit division. If you have an interest in finance or have applied knowledge and are looking for an opportunity in a top-tier financial company then please apply.
-Liaise with senior management, research and trading teams on a daily basis
-Developing quantitative research systems and tools for trading systems
-Perform risk calculations as needed by the daily requirements
-Utilize C /Python to build models and tools for pricing equity derivatives
Requirements:
-At least 2-5 years of front office experience
-Strong knowledge of C or Python is a must
-Previous experience or academic knowledge of black-scholes, derivative option pricing
-PhD in a computational field is preferred
-Must have great communication skills