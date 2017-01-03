ALM Quant Specialist
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration GESH ALM
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
A Top UK investment bank, is looking to hire a VP level risk
modeling expert with experience in ALM, and liquidity risk
modeling. This is considered an expansion hire and the will be
expected to take on major responsibility. This is a top
performing bank and a well-known quantitative analytics group.
This role will work on market risk models and the primary focus will be on ALM and Liquidity risk models for the banking book. Therefore the ideal candidate will come from a front office risk or model development background as they are working with some of the bank's most complex models and interfacing with senior stakeholders.
Requirements include:
- Quantitative Degree (PhD preferred)
- 5 years relevant experience (model development/validation)
- Experience with liquidity risk models
- Asset Liability Management and QRM exposure
- Experience with securitized products
- Programming skills (C , Python, Matlab)
- Strong communication skills