A Top UK investment bank, is looking to hire a VP level risk modeling expert with experience in ALM, and liquidity risk modeling. This is considered an expansion hire and the will be expected to take on major responsibility. This is a top performing bank and a well-known quantitative analytics group.



This role will work on market risk models and the primary focus will be on ALM and Liquidity risk models for the banking book. Therefore the ideal candidate will come from a front office risk or model development background as they are working with some of the bank's most complex models and interfacing with senior stakeholders.





Requirements include:



Quantitative Degree (PhD preferred)

5 years relevant experience (model development/validation)

Experience with liquidity risk models

Asset Liability Management and QRM exposure

Experience with securitized products

Programming skills (C , Python, Matlab)

Strong communication skills