A Global tier one Investment bank is looking to add an AVP to their Model development team who focus on Credit and Counterparty Risk. The role will initially deal with IFRS 9 and CCAR models but will also provide the opportunity to conduct quantitative analysis and build model prototypes from different teams within the firm.

The ideal candidate will be an exceptional quant with strong analytical skills who is interested in using their strength in statistics to solve complex financial modelling problems:

Responsibilities for the role include:

  • Develop, Evaluate and understand credit models that deal with CCAR/IFRS 9
  • Independently conduct research on credit modelling while collaborating with other quantitative analysts
  • Build and implement Credit Risk models as well as others
  • Interact with key stakeholders in Risk, Finance and Business


Requirements for the role include:

  • Post - graduate degree in Quantitative field
  • At least 3 years of working in an investment bank/ quantitative credit risk
  • At least 3 years of coding in Python, R or C
  • Great Communication and excellent statistical analysis skills
    Experience of end to end model development with validation experience being a plus

