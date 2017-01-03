Credit Risk Quant - AVP
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
A Global tier one Investment bank is looking to add an AVP to
their Model development team who focus on Credit and Counterparty
Risk. The role will initially deal with IFRS 9 and CCAR models
but will also provide the opportunity to conduct quantitative
analysis and build model prototypes from different teams within
the firm.
The ideal candidate will be an exceptional quant with strong analytical skills who is interested in using their strength in statistics to solve complex financial modelling problems:
Responsibilities for the role include:
- Develop, Evaluate and understand credit models that deal with CCAR/IFRS 9
- Independently conduct research on credit modelling while collaborating with other quantitative analysts
- Build and implement Credit Risk models as well as others
- Interact with key stakeholders in Risk, Finance and Business
Requirements for the role include:
- Post - graduate degree in Quantitative field
- At least 3 years of working in an investment bank/ quantitative credit risk
- At least 3 years of coding in Python, R or C
- Great Communication and excellent statistical analysis skills
Experience of end to end model development with validation experience being a plus