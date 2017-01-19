High Frequency Options Quantitative Trader - URGENT hire - London
A leading Hedge Fund in London is looking to expand its options
prop desk which trades high frequency strategies. They are
looking to add a mid level quantitative trader to their team to
help research further equity options strategies and also help
take some of the risk. The ideal candidate will have a couple of
years of experience with high frequency strategies ideally in
options and will be looking to move into a role where they will
be able to start to take risk and gain more responsibility. This
is a top platform and the firm has a large presence in Asia too.
This is an urgent hire and there is a competitive offer to give.
Pre-requisites:
- Strong educational background in a Mathematical / Statistical background, ideally from a leading school.
- Applicants are expected to have some high frequency experience
- 2 years' experience in equity options is a preference but not
necessary
- Programming in C /C
The ideal candidate will come from a leading prop desk in the
equity option space. This is the chance for an ambitious
candidate too take responsibility and begin to take risk and to
grow within a top firm and leading platform.
There is an unrivalled salary and bonus package on offer
Interviews are taking place currently therefore all applications must be received as soon as possible.