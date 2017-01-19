A leading Hedge fund in London is looking to add a systematic quantitative trader with a track record and their own strategy to their trading desk . The team trades every asset class and Global Markets and are very open on the holding period of your strategy. This is the opportunity for a trader with a strategy and track record to be able to have the opportunity to put money behind their strategy and work with leading people in the field. There is the opportunity to gain a pnl based bonus and to put a large amount of capital behind your strategy on top infrastructure. IP issues will not come up either as you get to keep your work.







In order to apply you must have:-



A strategy which has been run and has a proven track record

Over 2 Years of experience in running this strategy

Quantitative background





Applicants without a track record will not be considered. Relocation is fine and the firm does also allow their traders to work from home if this is needed. Interviews are happening currently therefore all applications must be received as soon as possible. There is a very competitive package on offer.







Please apply directly to apply.a33ho1g9rxb@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com - All CV's must be sent in word format.







We do not accept linked in profiles as a form of application