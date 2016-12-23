Greenplum DBA | Tier 1 Investment Bank (Montreal)



Location: Montreal, Canada



Compensation: 100,000-120,000 (CAD) Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services based in Montreal and they are looking for a Greenplum Database Administrator to join their team. The Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments and individuals from more than 1,200 offices in 43 countries and they are looking for an exceptional candidate to enhance their Database Operations team.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Experience in Greenplum Database 4.2 or higher

Experience with Greenplum database administration including installation of Greenplum database software, configuration, troubleshooting , database object creation, routine maintenance tasks

Greenplum, Unix, Query Tuning, EMC/Pivotal Support

Experience with Postgres database, Greenplum design, Command Center, Workload Management

Greenplum DBA team is responsible for coordinating all hardware changes with respective Infrastructure teams and performing software changes/patch upgrades/major upgrades.

This role is based in Montreal, Quebec and the team will consider candidates from all areas of Canada as long as they are willing to relocate. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.



