Database Administration Manager | Elite Loan Firm



Location: Spartanburg, SC



Compensation: 120,000 - 140,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading advance cash and loan company that is based in Spartanburg, SC and they are looking for Database Administration Manager to join their teams. They have solidified their name in the market by delivering world class service to clients around the world.



These firms have great cultures, offer a very lucrative salary packages and offer strong growth potential. These opportunities are based in Spartanburg, SC and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



4-6 years of experience supporting production database systems. 2 years management or team leading experience.

Develops, installs, maintains and monitors company databases in a high performance/high availability environment while supporting enterprise projects.

Oracle 11g Enterprise Database including RAC, ASM, RMAN, OEM essential

Exposure to OLTP, Warehouse design and ETL development

Propose new initiatives, develop plans, and lead projects to support business needs and improve efficiencies

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.



