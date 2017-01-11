Database Administrator | Elite Loan Firm
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $140000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Company Selby Jennings
Location: Spartanburg, SC
Compensation: 120,000 - 140,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is an industry leading advance cash and loan company that is based in Spartanburg, SC and they are looking for Database Administration Manager to join their teams. They have solidified their name in the market by delivering world class service to clients around the world.
These firms have great cultures, offer a very lucrative salary packages and offer strong growth potential. These opportunities are based in Spartanburg, SC and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- 4-6 years of experience supporting production database systems. 2 years management or team leading experience.
- Develops, installs, maintains and monitors company databases in a high performance/high availability environment while supporting enterprise projects.
- Oracle 11g Enterprise Database including RAC, ASM, RMAN, OEM essential
- Exposure to OLTP, Warehouse design and ETL development
- Propose new initiatives, develop plans, and lead projects to support business needs and improve efficiencies
This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is
looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume,
allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and
allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading
firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and
forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call
646-759-5602.