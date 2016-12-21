The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Director of eCommerce sales

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $200 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 21st Dec 2016

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Director to come on board for one of the top leading banks in the world. They are looking for someone to increase the distribution of their cross-border payment exposures. They are looking for someone to identify new client opportunities and develop new relationships to increase revenue growth.


Responsibility:

  • Reporting to the Head of Sales
  • Identify and develop new relationships globally and domestically
  • B2B sales
  • Strategically identify new business strategies
  • Conduct research and analysis to identify new business trends/opportunities
  • Travel frequently

Requirements:

  • MBA or CFA preferred
  • Bachelor's degree required
  • Sales experience in fin-tech, eCommerce, SaaS
  • Existing relationships within the eCommerce space with clients that have large cross-border exposures
  • FX/Cross board/payment/eCommerce background

    If you are interested in this role, go ahead and send in your CV! The process is moving very quickly.

