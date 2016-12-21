Director of eCommerce sales
Seeking a Director to come on board for one of the top leading
banks in the world. They are looking for someone to increase the
distribution of their cross-border payment exposures. They are
looking for someone to identify new client opportunities and
develop new relationships to increase revenue growth.
Responsibility:
- Reporting to the Head of Sales
- Identify and develop new relationships globally and domestically
- B2B sales
- Strategically identify new business strategies
- Conduct research and analysis to identify new business trends/opportunities
- Travel frequently
Requirements:
- MBA or CFA preferred
- Bachelor's degree required
- Sales experience in fin-tech, eCommerce, SaaS
- Existing relationships within the eCommerce space with clients that have large cross-border exposures
- FX/Cross board/payment/eCommerce background
If you are interested in this role, go ahead and send in your CV! The process is moving very quickly.