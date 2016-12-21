Seeking a Director to come on board for one of the top leading banks in the world. They are looking for someone to increase the distribution of their cross-border payment exposures. They are looking for someone to identify new client opportunities and develop new relationships to increase revenue growth.





Responsibility:



Reporting to the Head of Sales

Identify and develop new relationships globally and domestically

B2B sales

Strategically identify new business strategies

Conduct research and analysis to identify new business trends/opportunities

Travel frequently

Requirements: