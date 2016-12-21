Sales Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $180 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Sales Engineer with a focus on buy-side asset
management risk platform. The candidate should have quantitative
skills in market risk reporting and risk decomposition. The
company provides digital solutions for performance, attribution,
market risk, portfolio, construction, GIPS, composites management
and reporting.
Responsibilities:
- Meet annual targets and coordinate sales opportunities.
- 75 % execute new sales opportunities via RFP and product demonstrations.
- 25 % Routine maintenance and documentation of components of the demonstration and sales process.
- Understand the market risk concepts, including innovations in the quantitative space
- Develop product management and marketing on the product.
- Provide expertise and multi - media content in support of the sales team with PowerPoint's, papers, and video recordings.
Requirements:
- 5 years working in systems or business analysis and system design within Analytics and Risk Management or financial services
- Self starter mentality
- Written and spoken English, French is a plus
- Strong customer service, understand customer needs and build effective relationships.
- 50 % of travel required
