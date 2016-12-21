Seeking a Business Development Director for a leading provider of offshore research and analytics to financial institutions. Act as a Sales hunter specialist being able to drive own sales and build relationships.



Responsibilities:



Identify and create new sales opportunities for prospective clients

Negotiate and close deals

Create compelling propositions to meet client's business needs

Build relationships with existing and new clients

Credit risk, market risk

Requirements:



Strong track record in banking

Risk experience on the buy side

Strong new business sales background

Understanding of credit risk, market risk, stress testing, behavioral science modelling

Able to pitch the business to sell side clients



If you are interested please apply directly with your resume!