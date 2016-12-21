Sales Executive
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $150 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Sales executive for a market leader solutions provider
with a focus on the buy side. This is an amazing opportunity to
work for a well-established company that is looking to take it's
products on to the buy side. This is a newer territory so the
possibilities are endless. They are looking for someone that is a
business development specialist - able to qualify, prospect, and
close new business deals.
Responsibilities:
- Have excellent relationships with the buy-side community or selling into the sector
- New business development (primary focus)
- Ability to grasp more technical issues
Requirements:
- Knowledge of Buy-side market
- Strong track record of prospecting new business and closing sales deals
- 2-6 years experience in a sales hunter role
- Bachelor's degree required
- Must come from a financial technology vendor
The process is moving fast so please apply in below with your
resume!