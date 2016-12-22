RDA Java Web Developer for Global Asset Mgmt 110k+
Location United States,
Remuneration $110000 - $120000 per annum, Benefits: health beneits, 401k
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Paul Misciagna (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
RDA Java/ Web Developer for Global Asset Mgmt. (110k )
The client is a leading global investment management firm specializing in fixed income and institutional risk. They are in search of an exceptional developer to join their technology team who will be in charge of web application and data visualization solutions.
Core Responsibilities:
- Design and implement SPA Web Application
- Lead the Team on the technical implementation and problem
solving solutions
- Breakdown of technical documentation based on business and
functional requirements
- Software design and development of both front-end and
back-end units
- Plan, document and conduct unit testing
- Complete peer code review
- Comprehend existing systems and resolve operations issues
while working with other support staff located across the globe.
- Follow and improve coding standards
- Offer guidance to team members in design and development
- Offer development assessments on projects and tasks
Core Requirements:
- Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science,
Financial Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline
- 3 years of wide-ranging involvement with Java/Spring
architecture design and development
- 2-3 years of experience on Web Application Development
(HTML5, JavaScript, CSS, Ajax, JSON, frameworks like jQuery or
Angular (Angular 2 preferred)
- 2-3 years of experience using SQL, stored processes in MS SQL
Server or Sybase
- Experience with multi-tier application architecture and
design
- Experience working with MVC frameworks
- Familiarity of JUnit, Spring Unit (or similar) is a plus
- Experience with building web-based mobile applications is a
plus
- Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills
- Exceptional Team Work Ethic
- Ability to work under pressure
- Familiarity and skills on Big data, MapReduce, HBase and
Hadoop ecosystem will be big plus
- 2-3 years of Financial and Capital Markets experience is a
must
Benefits
- Completive base salary (120k and higher)
- Bonus potential
- Health benefits and 401k
**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**