RDA Java/ Web Developer for Global Asset Mgmt. (110k )



The client is a leading global investment management firm specializing in fixed income and institutional risk. They are in search of an exceptional developer to join their technology team who will be in charge of web application and data visualization solutions.



Core Responsibilities:





Design and implement SPA Web Application







Lead the Team on the technical implementation and problem solving solutions







Breakdown of technical documentation based on business and functional requirements







Software design and development of both front-end and back-end units







Plan, document and conduct unit testing







Complete peer code review







Comprehend existing systems and resolve operations issues while working with other support staff located across the globe.







Follow and improve coding standards







Offer guidance to team members in design and development







Offer development assessments on projects and tasks







Core Requirements:







Core Requirements: Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline







3 years of wide-ranging involvement with Java/Spring architecture design and development







2-3 years of experience on Web Application Development (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS, Ajax, JSON, frameworks like jQuery or Angular (Angular 2 preferred)







2-3 years of experience using SQL, stored processes in MS SQL Server or Sybase







Experience with multi-tier application architecture and design







Experience working with MVC frameworks







Familiarity of JUnit, Spring Unit (or similar) is a plus







Experience with building web-based mobile applications is a plus







Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills







Exceptional Team Work Ethic







Ability to work under pressure







Familiarity and skills on Big data, MapReduce, HBase and Hadoop ecosystem will be big plus







2-3 years of Financial and Capital Markets experience is a must







Benefits







Completive base salary (120k and higher)







Bonus potential







Health benefits and 401k







**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**







