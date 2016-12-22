The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

RDA Java Web Developer for Global Asset Mgmt 110k+

Location United States,

Remuneration $110000 - $120000 per annum, Benefits: health beneits, 401k

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Dec 2016

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Paul Misciagna (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

RDA Java/ Web Developer for Global Asset Mgmt. (110k )

The client is a leading global investment management firm specializing in fixed income and institutional risk. They are in search of an exceptional developer to join their technology team who will be in charge of web application and data visualization solutions.

Core Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement SPA Web Application


  • Lead the Team on the technical implementation and problem solving solutions


  • Breakdown of technical documentation based on business and functional requirements


  • Software design and development of both front-end and back-end units


  • Plan, document and conduct unit testing


  • Complete peer code review


  • Comprehend existing systems and resolve operations issues while working with other support staff located across the globe.


  • Follow and improve coding standards


  • Offer guidance to team members in design and development


  • Offer development assessments on projects and tasks



    Core Requirements:


  • Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline


  • 3 years of wide-ranging involvement with Java/Spring architecture design and development


  • 2-3 years of experience on Web Application Development (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS, Ajax, JSON, frameworks like jQuery or Angular (Angular 2 preferred)


  • 2-3 years of experience using SQL, stored processes in MS SQL Server or Sybase


  • Experience with multi-tier application architecture and design


  • Experience working with MVC frameworks


  • Familiarity of JUnit, Spring Unit (or similar) is a plus


  • Experience with building web-based mobile applications is a plus


  • Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills


  • Exceptional Team Work Ethic


  • Ability to work under pressure


  • Familiarity and skills on Big data, MapReduce, HBase and Hadoop ecosystem will be big plus


  • 2-3 years of Financial and Capital Markets experience is a must



    Benefits


  • Completive base salary (120k and higher)


  • Bonus potential


  • Health benefits and 401k


**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**



Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader