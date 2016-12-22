Wilmington, Delaware



Full-Stack Java Dev. For Global Asset Mgmt. (100k )



The client is a leading global investment management firm specializing in fixed income and institutional risk. They are in search of an exceptional full-stack Java developer to join their technology team who will be in charge of their enterprise wide investment management platform.



Key Responsibilities





Expansion of strategic systems using service oriented architecture primarily in Java. Front-end technologies include JavaScript and AngularJS.







Working together with project managers, technical leads and business analysts throughout the SDLC cycle in multi-office, multi-country setting.







Implement enhancements and perform upkeep in existing business processes applications, working closely with the client support teams to address issues that are augmented for resolution.







Add to core library code used by hundreds of developers across the globe.







Comprehend the business context which require technology solutions and offer ideas for improvements that will result in development projects.







Create relationships with operations teams and restructure existing workflows to be more efficient and operationally independent.







Provide client support and systems upkeep when needed.





Qualifications:







The ability to communicate and tailor messages to different audiences is required.







3-6 years hands-on strong programming experience in JAVA, Hibernate, Spring







MVC, Multi-threaded server-side development.







3-6 years data modelling and SQL experience. Knowledge of Apache Cassandra, Hadoop, Spark is a plus.







3-6 years of experience with Open Source tools (Apache, JBoss, Tomcat, Hibernate, Ant, Ivy, Spring, JUnit, etc.).







Experience with at least one NoSQL Database (Apache Cassandra) is a plus.







Sufficient experience with development of collaborative web applications using HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS.







3-6 years capital markets experience is a must.







A passion for brilliance, the aptitude to join forces and succeed in a team atmosphere as well as strong time management skills a must.







Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline



Benefits







Completive base salary (100k and higher)







Bonus potential







Health benefits and 401k







**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**







