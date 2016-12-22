The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

The client is a leading global investment management firm specializing in fixed income and institutional risk. They are in search of an exceptional full-stack Java developer to join their technology team who will be in charge of their enterprise wide investment management platform.

Key Responsibilities

  • Expansion of strategic systems using service oriented architecture primarily in Java. Front-end technologies include JavaScript and AngularJS.


  • Working together with project managers, technical leads and business analysts throughout the SDLC cycle in multi-office, multi-country setting.


  • Implement enhancements and perform upkeep in existing business processes applications, working closely with the client support teams to address issues that are augmented for resolution.


  • Add to core library code used by hundreds of developers across the globe.


  • Comprehend the business context which require technology solutions and offer ideas for improvements that will result in development projects.


  • Create relationships with operations teams and restructure existing workflows to be more efficient and operationally independent.


  • Provide client support and systems upkeep when needed.


    Qualifications:


  • The ability to communicate and tailor messages to different audiences is required.


  • 3-6 years hands-on strong programming experience in JAVA, Hibernate, Spring


  • MVC, Multi-threaded server-side development.


  • 3-6 years data modelling and SQL experience. Knowledge of Apache Cassandra, Hadoop, Spark is a plus.


  • 3-6 years of experience with Open Source tools (Apache, JBoss, Tomcat, Hibernate, Ant, Ivy, Spring, JUnit, etc.).


  • Experience with at least one NoSQL Database (Apache Cassandra) is a plus.


  • Sufficient experience with development of collaborative web applications using HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS.


  • 3-6 years capital markets experience is a must.


  • A passion for brilliance, the aptitude to join forces and succeed in a team atmosphere as well as strong time management skills a must.


  • Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science, Financial Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline

    Benefits


  • Completive base salary (100k and higher)


  • Bonus potential


  • Health benefits and 401k


**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**



