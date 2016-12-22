Full-Stack Java Dev. For Global Asset Mgmt (100k+)
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $110000 per annum, Benefits: health beneits, 401k
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Paul Misciagna (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Wilmington, Delaware
The client is a leading global investment management firm specializing in fixed income and institutional risk. They are in search of an exceptional full-stack Java developer to join their technology team who will be in charge of their enterprise wide investment management platform.
Key Responsibilities
- Expansion of strategic systems using service oriented
architecture primarily in Java. Front-end technologies include
JavaScript and AngularJS.
- Working together with project managers, technical leads and
business analysts throughout the SDLC cycle in multi-office,
multi-country setting.
- Implement enhancements and perform upkeep in existing
business processes applications, working closely with the client
support teams to address issues that are augmented for
resolution.
- Add to core library code used by hundreds of developers
across the globe.
- Comprehend the business context which require technology
solutions and offer ideas for improvements that will result in
development projects.
- Create relationships with operations teams and restructure
existing workflows to be more efficient and operationally
independent.
- Provide client support and systems upkeep when needed.
Qualifications:
- The ability to communicate and tailor messages to different
audiences is required.
- 3-6 years hands-on strong programming experience in JAVA,
Hibernate, Spring
- MVC, Multi-threaded server-side development.
- 3-6 years data modelling and SQL experience. Knowledge of
Apache Cassandra, Hadoop, Spark is a plus.
- 3-6 years of experience with Open Source tools (Apache,
JBoss, Tomcat, Hibernate, Ant, Ivy, Spring, JUnit, etc.).
- Experience with at least one NoSQL Database (Apache
Cassandra) is a plus.
- Sufficient experience with development of collaborative web
applications using HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS.
- 3-6 years capital markets experience is a must.
- A passion for brilliance, the aptitude to join forces and
succeed in a team atmosphere as well as strong time management
skills a must.
- Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph. D. in Computer Science,
Financial Engineering, Mathematics, or a related discipline
Benefits
- Completive base salary (100k and higher)
- Bonus potential
- Health benefits and 401k
**Please submit most recent resume via electronic portal**