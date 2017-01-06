My client, a tier-1 bank in New York City, is seeking an experienced algorithmic trading Java developer to help advance its next generation equity trading platform and systematic trading tools.



This developer will work closely with ETF, Derivatives and cash trading desks and quantitative strategists to design, develop, deploy and support low-latency trading engines for ETF, futures and cash.



You will also help develop innovative desktop tools to control and monitor systematic trading applications, working in partnership with both quants and our timeseries database team.



The desired skills include:



Expert-level core Java knowledge in a UNIX/Linux environment.

Track record working in front-office environment with trading and quantitative strategists.

Experience developing system for automated market making, DMA or algo trading group in liquid markets (fixed income, equities, FX, liquid rates, etc.)

Experience with low-latency messaging middleware pub/sub technologies.



If interested please do not hesitate to apply!