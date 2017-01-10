VP Quantitative Researcher - Equity Derivatives



A top tier investment bank in New York that we are currently working with just received their Q1 headcount approvals for 2017. One of the premier initiatives is building out the robustness of their existing equity derivative quant team due to the team's exceptional performance this year.



The team is targeting experienced front office equity derivatives quants with at least 4 years of experience sitting on a similar desk at another top tier investment bank.



Responsibilities will include:





Develop and implement new and innovative pricing models that support real time trading in both the flow and exotic derivatives market

Support day to day needs for the equity trading desk (ie. exotic, flow, delta one, prime brokerage)

Liaise with technology, risk and trading teams to expedite the model approval process and ensure model deployment

Help to identify strong associate level quants for the team by interviewing recent graduates from top tier universities



Candidates should possess:





3 years of relevant work experience as a front office equity derivative desk quant

PhD in a quantitative field (Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering)

Strong programming skills (Python, C )

Strong quantitative background and problem solving skills

strong written/verbal communication skills



