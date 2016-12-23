CVA Quant | Investment Bank | NY

Emerging investment bank is restructuring their existing CVA desk and is looking for a Senior CVA Quant to come on board and assist with the transition. Ideally the team is looking to add this Quant to their team in the first weeks of Jan.



Responsibilities of CVA Quant | Investment Bank | NY

• Evaluate existing CVA/Rates models.

• Develop new front office CVA/Rates pricing models.

• Expansion and Maintenance of the quantitative library CVA expansion.

• Derivative price verification, including review and calibration of illiquid model inputs

• Analysis and review of interest rate options and inflation derivatives.



Requirements of CVA Quant | Investment Bank | NY

• 5 years of front office experience supporting a CVA/XVA trading desk

• Ph.D. in Quantitative discipline (Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science)

• Strong programming skills in C , Python, SAS and VBA

• Strong communication skills.





