Reverse Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 23rd Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Wade Nodine (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
This position requires the candidate to already possess an active TS/SCI clearance and to maintain the clearance.
Job Description:
Currently seeking a Reverse Software Engineer to support our client. The Reverse Engineer should have a strong technical background with in-depth knowledge of debuggers and disassemblers. The Reverse Engineer position will also require the individual to be an experienced C language developer.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's Degree in Science, Math, Engineering or equivalent work experience
- 6 years of x86/x86_64 assembly language analysis and reverse engineering
- 6 years in C programming
- 6 years in use of debuggers to perform assembly level debugging of software, in both the user and kernel space.
- Experience with cryptographic algorithms and cryptanalysis
Preferred Additional Skills:
- Familiar with stenographic techniques
- Discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities
- Familiar with multiple platforms (Win, Linux, Android, OSX etc.)
- Experience using disassemblers such as IDA Pro
- Experience with additional architectures such as ARM
- Knowledge of operating system internals
- Experience with kernel development/debugging