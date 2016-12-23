

This position requires the candidate to already possess an active TS/SCI clearance and to maintain the clearance.





Job Description:





Currently seeking a Reverse Software Engineer to support our client. The Reverse Engineer should have a strong technical background with in-depth knowledge of debuggers and disassemblers. The Reverse Engineer position will also require the individual to be an experienced C language developer.





Qualifications:



Bachelor's Degree in Science, Math, Engineering or equivalent work experience

6 years of x86/x86_64 assembly language analysis and reverse engineering

6 years in C programming

6 years in use of debuggers to perform assembly level debugging of software, in both the user and kernel space.

Experience with cryptographic algorithms and cryptanalysis



Preferred Additional Skills:



Familiar with stenographic techniques

Discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities

Familiar with multiple platforms (Win, Linux, Android, OSX etc.)

Experience using disassemblers such as IDA Pro

Experience with additional architectures such as ARM

Knowledge of operating system internals

Experience with kernel development/debugging





