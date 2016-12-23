Cross-Asset Quant Strategist



A newly launched trading and technology firm based in NYC is seeking a cross-asset Quant Strategist to join their innovative and dynamic team. You will have the opportunity to work alongside senior strategist and c level executives as it is a very collaborative organization. The firm currently has $2 billion in AUM and are looking for only the brightest candidates who have a track record and skill set that can be leveraged by a challenging and innovative working environment.



Responsibilities will include:



Identifying and capitalizing on the firms trading opportunities through new and innovative alpha ideas

Develop new alpha generating models and improve on current models using machine learning and data mining techniques

Data analysis on tick data and flash data (high frequency data)

Work alongside other senior strategist

The ideal candidate should possess:



5 years of work experience working as a quantitative researcher on a statistical arbitrage, electronic trading, or delta one desk

Advanced degree in Mathematics, Finance, Engineering, or Computer Science

3 years of applied machine learning and data mining experience

Strong programming knowledge of one or more of the following languages: Python, Java, KDB/Q, C

Good communication skills

