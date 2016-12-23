The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Cross-Asset Quant Strategist

A newly launched trading and technology firm based in NYC is seeking a cross-asset Quant Strategist to join their innovative and dynamic team. You will have the opportunity to work alongside senior strategist and c level executives as it is a very collaborative organization. The firm currently has $2 billion in AUM and are looking for only the brightest candidates who have a track record and skill set that can be leveraged by a challenging and innovative working environment.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Identifying and capitalizing on the firms trading opportunities through new and innovative alpha ideas
  • Develop new alpha generating models and improve on current models using machine learning and data mining techniques
  • Data analysis on tick data and flash data (high frequency data)
  • Work alongside other senior strategist

The ideal candidate should possess:

  • 5 years of work experience working as a quantitative researcher on a statistical arbitrage, electronic trading, or delta one desk
  • Advanced degree in Mathematics, Finance, Engineering, or Computer Science
  • 3 years of applied machine learning and data mining experience
  • Strong programming knowledge of one or more of the following languages: Python, Java, KDB/Q, C
  • Good communication skills

