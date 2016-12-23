The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Java Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $800 - $1000 per day

Employment type contract

Updated 23rd Dec 2016

Company Phaidon International

Contact Charley Tetrault (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

Description

My client currently looking for a Java developer to join their New York team. The team is responsible for the implementation of high quality, n-tier applications in the financial services industry residential loan area. The ideal candidate will design, code, modify, test, debug, document, install, deploy, and support daily operations for a set of applications in the residential loan area.





RESPONSIBILITIES

- Develop and implement Java / Spring n-tier scalable solutions in an Agile framework

- Utilize middleware technologies and ETL tools to integrate vendor applications into existing
environments

- Apply unit testing frameworks like JUnit as part of the development cycle

- Be delivery focused and deadline driven and adhere to deadlines

- Database programming including strong SQL skills, Stored Procedures, Query optimization.

- Embrace and apply Agile Software Development methodology as part of the development cycle


REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

- Degree in Computer Science, Computer/Software Engineering, or related discipline is required

- Prior work experience in the financial industry is a plus.

- 4/5 years of solid experience in software development using Java.

- Understanding of software development methodologies and modern best practice utilizing patterns

- Extensive experience with Java development frameworks such as Spring, etc.

- Knowledge of Test Driven Development (TDD) practices and experience using Junit framework.

- Experience with web and client server technologies utilizing JavaScript, JSON, Ajax, and JQuery

- Extensive experience with Web Services/SOAP integration

- Strong relational database design skills in Sybase / Oracle / DB2; database optimization skills a big plus.

- Solid experience with SQL and creation of DB objects including stored procedures, views, triggers, etc.

- Experience with XML, and XPath.

priorities.

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills


Desirable Skills and Experience

- C#, .NET, WCF, WPF, Windows services

- Residential Loans, Commercial Loans, any loan experience.

- Interoperability Java and .NET



If interested, aply now and secure yourself a new job for the new year!!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader