Description





My client currently looking for a Java developer to join their New York team. The team is responsible for the implementation of high quality, n-tier applications in the financial services industry residential loan area. The ideal candidate will design, code, modify, test, debug, document, install, deploy, and support daily operations for a set of applications in the residential loan area.













RESPONSIBILITIES



- Develop and implement Java / Spring n-tier scalable solutions in an Agile framework



- Utilize middleware technologies and ETL tools to integrate vendor applications into existing

environments



- Apply unit testing frameworks like JUnit as part of the development cycle



- Be delivery focused and deadline driven and adhere to deadlines



- Database programming including strong SQL skills, Stored Procedures, Query optimization.



- Embrace and apply Agile Software Development methodology as part of the development cycle





REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS



- Degree in Computer Science, Computer/Software Engineering, or related discipline is required



- Prior work experience in the financial industry is a plus.



- 4/5 years of solid experience in software development using Java.



- Understanding of software development methodologies and modern best practice utilizing patterns



- Extensive experience with Java development frameworks such as Spring, etc.



- Knowledge of Test Driven Development (TDD) practices and experience using Junit framework.



- Experience with web and client server technologies utilizing JavaScript, JSON, Ajax, and JQuery



- Extensive experience with Web Services/SOAP integration



- Strong relational database design skills in Sybase / Oracle / DB2; database optimization skills a big plus.



- Solid experience with SQL and creation of DB objects including stored procedures, views, triggers, etc.



- Experience with XML, and XPath.



priorities.



- Excellent verbal and written communication skills





Desirable Skills and Experience



- C#, .NET, WCF, WPF, Windows services



- Residential Loans, Commercial Loans, any loan experience.



- Interoperability Java and .NET







If interested, aply now and secure yourself a new job for the new year!!