Senior Java Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $800 - $1000 per day
Employment type contract
Updated 23rd Dec 2016
Company Phaidon International
Contact Charley Tetrault (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
Description
My client currently looking for a Java developer to join
their New York team. The team is responsible for the
implementation of high quality, n-tier applications in the
financial services industry residential loan area. The
ideal candidate will design, code, modify, test, debug,
document, install, deploy, and support daily operations for
a set of applications in the residential loan area.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop and implement Java / Spring n-tier scalable solutions in an Agile framework
- Utilize middleware technologies and ETL tools to integrate vendor applications into existing
environments
- Apply unit testing frameworks like JUnit as part of the development cycle
- Be delivery focused and deadline driven and adhere to deadlines
- Database programming including strong SQL skills, Stored Procedures, Query optimization.
- Embrace and apply Agile Software Development methodology as part of the development cycle
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree in Computer Science, Computer/Software Engineering, or related discipline is required
- Prior work experience in the financial industry is a plus.
- 4/5 years of solid experience in software development using Java.
- Understanding of software development methodologies and modern best practice utilizing patterns
- Extensive experience with Java development frameworks such as Spring, etc.
- Knowledge of Test Driven Development (TDD) practices and experience using Junit framework.
- Experience with web and client server technologies utilizing JavaScript, JSON, Ajax, and JQuery
- Extensive experience with Web Services/SOAP integration
- Strong relational database design skills in Sybase / Oracle / DB2; database optimization skills a big plus.
- Solid experience with SQL and creation of DB objects including stored procedures, views, triggers, etc.
- Experience with XML, and XPath.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Desirable Skills and Experience
- C#, .NET, WCF, WPF, Windows services
- Residential Loans, Commercial Loans, any loan experience.
- Interoperability Java and .NET
If interested, aply now and secure yourself a new job for the new year!!