Interest Rates Trader-Top European Bank-New York
Location United States,
Remuneration $90000 - $130000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 23rd Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Dean Hottum (NY)
Phone 646) 759-5604
Email click here
I am currently looking for an interest rates trader that has a
strong background with vanilla interest rate options. The ideal
candidate will have 3-5 years of experience.
My client is a top European investment bank and is looking for someone to join their team and hit the ground running. This position provides a great opportunity to take strides in your career and really further your understanding of the fixed income space. They truly hire some of the most qualified candidates on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure.
Required Skills
• Strong background vanilla interest rate options products.
• Strong analytical & technical background.
• You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn a drive to become a trader.
• You work well in a collaborative environment.