An exciting opportunity for a Cash Analyst has become available to join a leading financial services organization to assist with cash reconcilement and Accounts Payable based in Midtown Manhattan, NY.





The role



Reconcile the Bank's primary cash accounts and selected internal accounts to the related bank statements utilizing the automated reconcilement system.



Reconcile primary cash accounts and selected internal accounts to related bank statements using automated reconcilement system (Frontier Software). Compile Item processing data for cash availability, provide copies of reviewed formal reconcilements and aging reports.





Must have requirements



3 - 5 years' experience as a reconcilement/cash analyst in the banking or financial industry.

Experience with automated Cash Reconciliation system (Frontier software preferred)

Strong Analytical and problem solving skills

Proficient in MS Excel, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, accurately, and promptly

Ability to gather and research information





Education

Associate or Bachelor's degree in accounting or finance or relevant work experience.





This is an urgent role looking to commence in early January 2017. For more information please Apply for an initial discussion and a copy of the job description.