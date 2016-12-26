The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Global Trading Firm

Circa $80,000-150,000

Berkeley, California

A Global trading firm is looking to bring on a Software Developer to work with a team of Data Scientist. You will work in a collaborative environment where you will have the opportunity to own the full cycle of the business and work closely with highly technical end-users. This is a great role for someone who is focused on working on Machine Learning and Data Systems. The primary programming languages that are need are Python and Java.

Responsibilities

  • Design and develop custom tools for data processing and storage
  • Close coordination/integration with the core team responsible for producing trading signals from diverse data sources
  • Guide the process for sourcing of data and integrating with vendors
  • Managing end-to-end systems to ensure that they run properly

Requirements

  • Minimum 2 years software experience. Data science/systems background preferred
  • Demonstrates expert level knowledge of Linux
  • Programming language agnostic, but preference for Python and Java
  • Experience with Hadoop or similar systems for distributed data processing
  • Experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud is a plus



