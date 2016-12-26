Software Developer Machine Learning
A Global trading firm is looking to bring on a Software Developer to work with a team of Data Scientist. You will work in a collaborative environment where you will have the opportunity to own the full cycle of the business and work closely with highly technical end-users. This is a great role for someone who is focused on working on Machine Learning and Data Systems. The primary programming languages that are need are Python and Java.
Responsibilities
- Design and develop custom tools for data processing and storage
- Close coordination/integration with the core team responsible for producing trading signals from diverse data sources
- Guide the process for sourcing of data and integrating with vendors
- Managing end-to-end systems to ensure that they run properly
Requirements
- Minimum 2 years software experience. Data science/systems background preferred
- Demonstrates expert level knowledge of Linux
- Programming language agnostic, but preference for Python and Java
- Experience with Hadoop or similar systems for distributed data processing
- Experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud is a plus