Software Developer Machine Learning



Global Trading Firm



Circa $80,000-150,000



Berkeley, California



A Global trading firm is looking to bring on a Software Developer to work with a team of Data Scientist. You will work in a collaborative environment where you will have the opportunity to own the full cycle of the business and work closely with highly technical end-users. This is a great role for someone who is focused on working on Machine Learning and Data Systems. The primary programming languages that are need are Python and Java.



Responsibilities



Design and develop custom tools for data processing and storage

Close coordination/integration with the core team responsible for producing trading signals from diverse data sources

Guide the process for sourcing of data and integrating with vendors

Managing end-to-end systems to ensure that they run properly

Requirements



Minimum 2 years software experience. Data science/systems background preferred

Demonstrates expert level knowledge of Linux

Programming language agnostic, but preference for Python and Java

Experience with Hadoop or similar systems for distributed data processing

Experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud is a plus





