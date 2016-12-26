C++ Software Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $130000 per annum
Employment type perm
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Nicholas Lagudi (NY)
C Software Developer
Leading Software Provider
Circa $80,000-130,000
New York City
A Leading Software Provider in New York City is looking to bring on a C Software Developer to their team. This Software Provider focuses primarily with trading, investment and information solutions for the world's financial community. They serve both buy-side and sell-side global institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers and niche hedge funds with multi-asset trading and investment infrastructure. A strong background as a pure hands on C Developer is vital for this role. You will be working on the Unix and Linux platform with some of the top developers. This is an exceptional opportunity for a recent graduate to perfect their skills.
Responsibilities
- Engineer and maintain software components
- Write and/or critique design documents
- Effectively plan and execute reasonable time lines for innovative software development projects
- Define and assist with software test plans
Requirements
- Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Masters preferred
- Strong C programming skills required
- Knowledge of Java and C#
- Knowledge of UNIX-based Operating Systems
- Outstanding analytical & problem solving skills