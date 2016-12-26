Senior C++ Developer - Quantitative Trading Firm
My client is a leading quantitative trading firm who given their growth and success over the past few years, are looking to bring on a Senior C Developer to their core technology team. The successful C candidate will be working alongside the various trading teams and collaborating with a small, tight knit and technically gifted group in order to solve highly complex problems in relation to performance, latency and optimization. The hands on C developer that they bring on board will have a direct line of contact to senior level executives creating an ideal environment to make noticeable and tangible contributions.
This individual will be working predominantly in C on Linux and will need to have a passion for latency sensitive development and a keen interest in working within the trading space. My client has offices in multiple locations the US so they can be flexible on location for the right candidate.
Qualifications:
-Strong C/C object oriented and low level programming skills
-Experience in low level, real time systems: design, development, and coding
-Linux expert
-Strong communication skills
-Solid problem solving skills
-Experience in Kernal, CUDA
-Computer Science or Electrical Engineering degree preferred
- Experience building applications that leverage internal data to meet various reporting requirements
-Interest in the trading space
-Passionate technologist