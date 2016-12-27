Research Scientist - Algo Trading & Execution



A tier one Quant Trading firm in New York is looking to add to its algorithmic trading team. The group is currently 15 people across trading, research and technology. An opportunity exists for an experienced quantitative researcher with scientific research experience in the finance industry, ideally in algorithmic, electronic and high frequency trading team. The ideal candidate should be self motivated, creative, and looking to pursue a career in quantitative trading.



Responsibilities:



Analyze innovative execution trading strategies using object oriented programming languages

Researching various types of market and their microstructures to come up with best execution strategies alongside senior portfolio management team

Extensive mathematical modeling, empiracle research, and market microstructure analysis, primarily in the equity markets

Enhance and optimize trading and analytical tools



Requirements:



3 years of experience working on an algo trading team

Strong programming knowledge in JAVA

PHD in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, ect)

Good communication and interpersonal skills





Salary is very competitive, with a base bonus structure.



Full benefits including health insurance, 401k, etc are available



Visa sponsorship applicable.



*Applications should be made as soon as possible as this is an active expansion hire.