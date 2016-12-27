Our client is a leading global financial institution. They aspire to be the leading institution for their clients and have a client-focused strategy that creates value for all their stakeholders. They are looking for someone that can come in and sell their products to e-commerce clients with large cross-border payment exposure. They will report to the Head of Sales.



Responsibilities:



Support in the development of their business strategies and plans to deliver on its mandate, goals and objectives

Identify and develop new client relationships both domestically and globally with a focus on B2B sales

Implement rigorous processes for onboarding new clients with a focus on directing resources towards opportunities with the highest revenue potential

Maintain and keep current all client information databases, initiate calls and meetings to introduce product specialists and liaise with technology implementation team to meet specific client requirements and timelines

Acquire robust competitive intelligence through ongoing research and through establishing client centric feedback loops in order to maintain strong awareness of trends, competitive solutions, client needs and regulatory considerations

Often required to work beyond normal business hours and under tight deadlines

Extensive travel/time away from the office is required

Qualification:



