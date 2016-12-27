The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Our client is a leading global financial institution. They aspire to be the leading institution for their clients and have a client-focused strategy that creates value for all their stakeholders. They are looking for someone that can come in and sell their products to e-commerce clients with large cross-border payment exposure. They will report to the Head of Sales.

Responsibilities:

  • Support in the development of their business strategies and plans to deliver on its mandate, goals and objectives
  • Identify and develop new client relationships both domestically and globally with a focus on B2B sales
  • Implement rigorous processes for onboarding new clients with a focus on directing resources towards opportunities with the highest revenue potential
  • Maintain and keep current all client information databases, initiate calls and meetings to introduce product specialists and liaise with technology implementation team to meet specific client requirements and timelines
  • Acquire robust competitive intelligence through ongoing research and through establishing client centric feedback loops in order to maintain strong awareness of trends, competitive solutions, client needs and regulatory considerations
  • Often required to work beyond normal business hours and under tight deadlines
  • Extensive travel/time away from the office is required

Qualification:

  • MBA, CFA or equivalent professional degree preferred
  • Undergraduate University degree in Economics, Finance, Commerce, Accounting and/or Computer Science
  • Relevant sales experience in FinTech eCommerce and/or Software as a Service (SaaS)
  • Existing relationships within the eCommerce segment, specifically with clients that have large cross-border FX exposures (incoming receipts / outgoing disbursements)
  • Knowledge of technology and processes as they relate to foreign exchange and payments
  • Understanding and awareness of FinTech industry and disruptive technologies revolutionizing traditional banking products and services with a focus on foreign exchange and payments
  • Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail is required

