Regional Head of Sales - Fixed Income Research
Location United States,
Remuneration $125 - $175 per annum, Benefits: 250-300 OTE
Employment type perm
Updated 27th Dec 2016
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Regional Heads of Sales - Fixed Income Research and
Data
A leading provider of data, research and news is seeking a new regional head of sales as part of an expansion into the fixed income markets. They are seeking a hands-on leader to manage an existing team and contribute to overall revenue. Deep domain knowledge of HY/ Distressed Debt and IG fixed income products is a must. There is a preference for someone who has sold data, research or subscription based technology & data products.
Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities
- Ensure the Regional team hits the relevant targets.
- To build, train, coach and retain the sales team to hit individual and group targets
- To report on monthly and forecast sales numbers
- To ensure team has a mix of new business and relationship management focused sales people
- Support and promote Fixed Income Group rebranding efforts - specific focus on HY / distressed debt research and fixed income groups
- Accountable for an individual book of renewal business of maximum $3.5m
- Motivate sales teams and create an environment of excellence
- Ability to set territories in a fair and equitable manner and agreed with Head of Fixed Income Sales, Americas
Key Skills & Knowledge
- Exceptional knowledge of Fixed Income markets
- Expert domain knowledge of fixed income financial institutions and their constituents
- Successful track record in sales / account management
- Proven track record in new business development and relationship management upscaling
- Suited for someone that has worked in the FinTech space previously