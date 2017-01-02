Senior KDB Developer



My client is looking to bring on a Senior KDB Developer on to their team. My client is one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies, and provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining and extending the Convertibles Trading Platform. Also, develop functionality as required by the CTP desk and Regulatory Compliance Teams in KDB/C#/Java/C to drive growth and adhere to market standards.



An ideal candidate needs to be a hands-on senior technical developer to shape and transform the Capital Markets Fixed Income & Equities business.



Qualifications



Strong hands-on development experience with KDB /Q

Extensive experience with C#, Java

Hands-on experience with Linux/Unix and scripting languages

Strong knowledge of Capital Markets, especially in the areas of Fixed Income and Equities